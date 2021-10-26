SingularityDAO (SDAO) Price Hits $2.65 on Major Exchanges

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. In the last week, SingularityDAO has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityDAO has a total market capitalization of $60.33 million and approximately $9.06 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityDAO coin can now be bought for $2.65 or 0.00004271 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00054090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.60 or 0.00213907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.97 or 0.00103193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About SingularityDAO

SingularityDAO (CRYPTO:SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,786,479 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

