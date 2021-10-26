SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading 12.6% Higher Over Last Week

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 26th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $354.81 million and $9.94 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000583 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00054940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.33 or 0.00215852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.44 or 0.00104272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

