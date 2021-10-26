Software Aktiengesellschaft’s (STWRY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

STWRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Software Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

STWRY remained flat at $$11.77 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $13.04.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

