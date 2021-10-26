SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total value of $773,816.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,011,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,446 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEDG stock opened at $311.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 123.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.75.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEDG. Guggenheim lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.33.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.