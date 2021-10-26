Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 9,765,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,984,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 51,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 108,234 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 633,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 419,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday. 177,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.46. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

