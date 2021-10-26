Solrise Finance (SLRS) Price Reaches $0.54 on Top Exchanges

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Solrise Finance has a total market cap of $25.67 million and $1.03 million worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Solrise Finance has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000885 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00073739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00076417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00102553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,592.97 or 1.00132245 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,149.56 or 0.06857304 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Solrise Finance Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,907,345 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Buying and Selling Solrise Finance

