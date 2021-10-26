SOLVE (SOLVE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $199.07 Million

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. SOLVE has a market cap of $127.99 million and $199.07 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded up 265.3% against the US dollar. One SOLVE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00083815 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00020896 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,321,873 coins. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SOLVE is solve.care . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

Buying and Selling SOLVE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

