Sora Validator Token (VAL) Market Cap Reaches $381,050.97

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last seven days, Sora Validator Token has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Sora Validator Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001544 BTC on major exchanges. Sora Validator Token has a total market cap of $381,050.97 and $109,158.00 worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sora Validator Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,850.34 or 1.00016103 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00067833 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00046561 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $382.31 or 0.00628387 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001675 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004325 BTC.

About Sora Validator Token

Sora Validator Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Sora Validator Token’s total supply is 405,561 coins. The official message board for Sora Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor . The Reddit community for Sora Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sora Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sora Validator Token’s official website is sora.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Sora Validator Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora Validator Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sora Validator Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sora Validator Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sora Validator Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sora Validator Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.