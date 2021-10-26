Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market capitalization of $27,457.78 and approximately $447.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00052881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.68 or 0.00213019 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00103702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty (CRYPTO:SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,308 coins. The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

