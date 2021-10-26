SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SSAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAAY stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.80. 70,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,956. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.11.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.