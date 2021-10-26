SSAB AB (publ)’s (SSAAY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SSAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

OTCMKTS SSAAY traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.80. 70,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,956. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.11.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

