SSAB AB (publ)’s (SSAAY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSAB AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

SSAAY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 70,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,956. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 7.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

