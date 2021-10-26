Stafi (FIS) Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last Week

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Stafi has a market cap of $20.43 million and $5.67 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stafi has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stafi coin can now be bought for about $1.82 or 0.00002899 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00110874 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00020376 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.19 or 0.00449226 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00034866 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009344 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

