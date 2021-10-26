Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SLFPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLFPF opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. Standard Life Aberdeen has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.