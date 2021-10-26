Standard Protocol Price Tops $0.90 (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.09 million and $3.77 million worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001480 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 45.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00073715 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00076822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00102566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,807.02 or 0.99944887 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,194.66 or 0.06894510 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002678 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.