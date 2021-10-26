State Street Corp Acquires 145,692 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,209,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,692 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.08% of Quest Diagnostics worth $819,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX opened at $145.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.66 and a 200-day moving average of $139.06. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $160.56. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.18%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DGX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.30.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

