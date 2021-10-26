State Street Corp Acquires 31,671 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,359,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 6.79% of The J. M. Smucker worth $953,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,286,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,228,000 after acquiring an additional 94,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,407,000 after acquiring an additional 46,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,906,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,497,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,079,000 after acquiring an additional 57,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

SJM stock opened at $123.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.21.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.