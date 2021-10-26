State Street Corp Has $892.22 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,130,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 429,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.57% of Teledyne Technologies worth $892,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.
NYSE TDY opened at $445.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $304.18 and a 12 month high of $465.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $440.00 and a 200-day moving average of $432.98.
In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.25.
Teledyne Technologies Profile
Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.
