State Street Corp Has $938.02 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,370,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,498 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.91% of CDW worth $938,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of CDW by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,394,000 after purchasing an additional 837,648 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CDW by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,745,000 after purchasing an additional 432,552 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,083,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,548,000 after purchasing an additional 288,223 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $353,156,000 after purchasing an additional 251,349 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,984,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $191.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $117.02 and a 12-month high of $203.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.55 and its 200-day moving average is $180.59.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $667,726.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,667,672.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,746 shares of company stock worth $18,080,649 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

