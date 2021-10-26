State Street Corp Has $970.11 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

State Street Corp raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,005,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,519,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.05% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $970,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin Hotard sold 12,286 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $189,327.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,132. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

