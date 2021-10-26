State Street Corp Raises Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,966,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,785,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.61% of Lumen Technologies worth $842,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 153,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUMN opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

LUMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

