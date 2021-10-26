Stipend (SPD) Trading Up 3.1% This Week

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 29.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0321 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $410,352.30 and $39.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stipend has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,910.76 or 1.00148800 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00061211 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.97 or 0.00324696 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.72 or 0.00553545 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.80 or 0.00192298 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00014389 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002156 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,801,495 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.