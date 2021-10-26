Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 26th (AD.UN, AGF.B, ATH, CIGI, CIX, CXB, DIR.UN, ECN, ENTG, EQB)

Oct 26th, 2021

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, October 26th:

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$10.50.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.00 to C$1.25.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $155.00 to $170.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$32.00.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$35.00.

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) was given a C$2.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) was given a C$12.50 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $131.00 to $151.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$81.50 to C$85.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$11.25 to C$11.00.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$47.00.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$130.00 to C$127.00.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$56.00.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$205.00 to C$204.00.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was given a $68.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) was given a C$2.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) was given a C$47.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $32.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $40.00 to $43.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PFB (TSE:PFB) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) was given a C$17.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$19.00.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$72.00 to C$68.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$75.00 to C$69.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €14.25 ($16.76) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

