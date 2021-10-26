SuperLauncher Hits Market Cap of $2.92 Million (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and $62,672.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001159 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00072255 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00077369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.72 or 0.00102794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,001.21 or 1.00018690 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,183.94 or 0.06749417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002668 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,070,985 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

