Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,165,000 after buying an additional 430,545 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,385,000 after buying an additional 2,090,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,715,000 after buying an additional 174,722 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,295,000 after purchasing an additional 320,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,826,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,331,000 after purchasing an additional 497,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.89.

SYY stock opened at $78.05 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.56%.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

