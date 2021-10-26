Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last Week

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $11.75 million and $1.56 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0440 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tachyon Protocol

Tachyon Protocol (CRYPTO:IPX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

