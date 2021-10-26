Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,442,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,747 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.67% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $963,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,943,000 after buying an additional 747,770 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after buying an additional 597,872 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,599,000 after buying an additional 467,254 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,754,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,256,000 after buying an additional 139,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $182.99 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.58 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.74.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

