Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $256.75.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of Target stock opened at $260.35 on Tuesday. Target has a 12 month low of $150.80 and a 12 month high of $267.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,759 shares of company stock worth $30,555,393. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 14.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Target by 7.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its stake in Target by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in Target by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

