TE-FOOD Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.77 Million (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $31.93 million and $1.77 million worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0561 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded up 63.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TE-FOOD alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00051342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.28 or 0.00215362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00104077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TE-FOOD Coin Profile

TONE is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TE-FOOD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TE-FOOD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.