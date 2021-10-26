TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. TechTarget reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $233,715.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,161.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $3,347,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,153 shares of company stock worth $6,294,016. 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TechTarget by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTGT traded up $7.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.08. The company had a trading volume of 529,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,620. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.45.

TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

