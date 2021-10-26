Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.68.

TPX opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,541 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,447,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,636 shares of company stock worth $14,126,665 in the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.85%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.