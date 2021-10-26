TerraCredit Achieves Market Cap of $360,577.46 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. During the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $360,577.46 and $56,463.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

