The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 73.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.28.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $161.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.97. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

