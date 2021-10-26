The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Acquired by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $11,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,239,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,935,000 after buying an additional 215,779 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.58. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.22 and a beta of 1.10.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.39.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

