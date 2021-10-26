The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Trading Down 6.7%

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)’s stock price fell 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.13 and last traded at $43.55. 10,841 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 356,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.66.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GBX. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America raised The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4,394.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 5,667.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.