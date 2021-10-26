Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James started coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE:THO opened at $102.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 133.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 295.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 62.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

