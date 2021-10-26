Tornado Cash (TORN) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last Week

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $67.15 or 0.00108042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $73.85 million and approximately $15.74 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00071798 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00077328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.73 or 0.00102540 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,185.97 or 1.00061271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,190.83 or 0.06743320 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

