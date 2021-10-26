TotemFi Price Hits $0.20 (TOTM)

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. TotemFi has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $34,663.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TotemFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TotemFi has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00069880 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00076932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00102915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,776.44 or 0.99934972 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,181.77 or 0.06657043 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021331 BTC.

TotemFi Coin Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,315,015 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

TotemFi Coin Trading

