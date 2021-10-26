TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded down $4.19 on Tuesday, reaching $113.99. 30,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,859. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.65 and a 200-day moving average of $111.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.90.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,699 shares of company stock worth $3,205,228. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

