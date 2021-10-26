Treat DAO Trading 31.5% Lower Over Last Week (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00072255 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00077369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.72 or 0.00102794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,001.21 or 1.00018690 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,183.94 or 0.06749417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

