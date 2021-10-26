Trollcoin (TROLL) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $350.00

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. Trollcoin has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $350.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded down 63.4% against the dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,910.76 or 1.00148800 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00061211 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00047275 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00005605 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $412.05 or 0.00655945 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001616 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

