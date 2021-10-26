Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

Truist Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 59.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $4.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.42. 171,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,400,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.58. Truist Financial has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $64.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

In related news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $110,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,218 shares of company stock worth $13,923,071 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.