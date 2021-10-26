Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) vs. Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Head to Head Review

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) and Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.2% of Trustmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Trustmark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Trustmark and Capital Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trustmark $754.95 million 2.77 $160.02 million $2.56 13.10 Capital Bancorp $158.31 million 2.26 $25.82 million $1.87 13.90

Trustmark has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Bancorp. Trustmark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Capital Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Trustmark pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital Bancorp pays out 10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Trustmark has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Trustmark is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Trustmark has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Trustmark and Capital Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trustmark 0 1 0 0 2.00 Capital Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Trustmark presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.46%. Capital Bancorp has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 53.83%. Given Trustmark’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Trustmark is more favorable than Capital Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Trustmark and Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trustmark 27.89% 11.77% 1.24% Capital Bancorp 20.72% 22.52% 1.84%

Summary

Trustmark beats Capital Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities. The Wealth Management segment provides integrating financial services and traditional banking products & services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal & institutional trust and retirement services. The Insurance segment supplies retail insurance products, including commercial risk management products, bonding, group benefits and personal lines coverage services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jackson, MS.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metropolitan areas. The Capital Bank Home Loans segment represents the company’s mortgage loan division. The OpenSky segment refers to the credit card division. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

