TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. TTM Technologies posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TTM Technologies.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $567.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.30 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ TTMI traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.69. 1,154,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,263. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.06 and a beta of 1.58. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23.

In other news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.