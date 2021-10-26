TurtleCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.30 million and $182,161.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 77.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 44.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 113,771,210,328 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

