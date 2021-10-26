TurtleNetwork (TN) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.66 Million

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded down 29.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. During the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 15% lower against the dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $5.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

