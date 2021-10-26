Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Hits $0.0928 on Major Exchanges

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $839,346.59 and approximately $8,082.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0928 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00072255 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00077369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.72 or 0.00102794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,001.21 or 1.00018690 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,183.94 or 0.06749417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,046,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

