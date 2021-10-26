UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY)

Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded Atlantia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

ATASY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 869 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,677. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.29. Atlantia has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33.

Atlantia SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the infrastructures and mobility network sectors. It operates through the following segments: Italian Motorways; Overseas Motorways; Italian Airports; Overseas Airports, Abertis Group, and Atlantia and Other Activities. The Italian Motorways segment involves in the management, maintenance, construction, and widening of the Italian motorway operators under concession.

