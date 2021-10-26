United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.80 billion-$28.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.81 billion.

Shares of UNFI opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.82. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $52.35.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.33.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Peter Roy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $470,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $1,688,942.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

