United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $14.49 on Tuesday, reaching $218.39. 242,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,325. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $219.59. The company has a market capitalization of $190.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.60 and a 200 day moving average of $197.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Parcel Service stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 34,323 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of United Parcel Service worth $565,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

